Teen steals the show in Broncos trial

Boom teenager Tom Dearden only took five minutes in his first taste of NRL footy to show he was a player of the future.

Dearden, 17, was Broncos starting halfback and cut through plenty of defence from 20 metres out to score the first try of the game for the Brisbane Broncos to lead Souths Logan 4-0 at Father Ranger Oval.

In front of a crowd estimated at 2000, the Broncos kept their line intact to win 42-0 in what was the first game for coach Anthony Seibold with the Brisbane club.

Dearden finished with two tries in his first game in NRL colours.

Seibold left the hands on coaching tonight to assistant Kurt Richards who was high in praise of the commitment of his team.

"Our major focus was on defence and we were outstanding," he said.

"All our halves played well.''

When asked about the performance of Dearden, Richards said he was good running off a strong pack of forwards.

"I hope he can play some Queensland Cup footy this season," Richards said.

Dearden said there was an awesome atmosphere at the game.

"It was pretty special to debut for the Broncos, my aim is to play NRL footy," he said.

"The team has a fair bit to work on but we gelled pretty well out there."

Richards was pleased with the return from injury of forward Payne Haas who scored one try for the Broncos.

"He went well and boosted his match fitness," Richards said.

The game was the first in rugby league for Fijian winger Ilikena Vudogo. He had a couple of strong runs and showed his electrifying pace down the wing when the Broncos kicked ahead late in the game.

If the kick would have been better placed, no one would have caught Vudogo.

Richards was high in praise of the support of the Warwick community for the game.

"We stayed at the Horse and Jockey and they couldn't have been more accommodating," he said.

The game was organised at the Warwick end by the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Football Club and a long list of volunteers were part of making the first NRL trial to be played in Warwick a raging success.