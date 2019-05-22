Large field for Coast's annual half-marathon

RUNNING: The Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers Club held its annual half marathon event on Sunday with 100 runners and walkers taking part.

Ron Beaton Park in Hervey Bay was filled with runners and walkers taking part in the half marathon run, 15km walk, 10km run, 5km fun run or walk and the Little Dingoes over a 2km distance.

Club president Cathy Wood said the annual event was great promotion for the club.

"It was a great day with great conditions to run in,” she said.

Results and times were:

Half marathon (21.1km)

Placings in Open and Veteran (V) divisions:

Male - Overall: Daniel Buenen, Andrew Glasspool and Alex Ayuya (V)

Male - Open: Daniel Buenen, Andrew Glasspool and Craig Cunningham

Male - Veteran: Alex Ayuya, Russell Phillips and Steven Bertling

Female - Overall and Open: Erchana Murray, Trudy Pavey and Melissa Bensted

Female - Veteran: Tania Coleman , Susan Chalker and Marita Behrendorff

15km Walk:

Female: Audrey Boswell and Julie Streeter

10km Run:

Male: Jeff Farrell, Robert James and Matt Close

Female: Wendy Robinson , Christie Close & Sandra Bunyoung

5km Run:

Male: Matthew Wood , Tyger Pavey and Paul Williams

Female: Charlotte Davies, Charlie Andersen and Rosie Williams

Little Dingoes 2km:

Boys: Ryan Cunningham, Thomas Priest and Matthew Truscott

Girls: Asta James, Sophie Priest and Maddie Ayuya

The next event will be a points event on June 2 at Ululah Park, Maryborough with events in 10km and 5km run or walk and Little Dingoes 2km event.

Further information about club events is available at fcrwc.org.au or on Facebook.