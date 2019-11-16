Menu
Hail storm on Sunshine Coast
Weather

WATCH: Severe storms blanket Coast in hail, damaging winds

Matty Holdsworth
16th Nov 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 6:18 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE 3:30PM: A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast, bringing large hail and damaging winds. 

The storms area likely to impact a number of areas, including Caboolture, Beerburrum, Mount Beerwah, Caloundra and Bribie Island.

A wider storm warning is also in place for the Wide Bay and Burnett, with residents in Maroochydore, Kilcoy and Nambour warned they may be impacted.

Hailstones have already blanketed parts of Nambour and Doonan near Noosa. 

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology is closely monitoring a potentially severe system of thunderstorms expected to deliver large hail and damaging winds to the Sunshine Coast.

As at 1.45pm, the bureau says the system is relatively weak, but developing around the Nambour region.

Forecaster Jonty Hall said the system would push towards the coastline fairly quickly with increasing potential.

"We're monitoring that closely with the potential for severe storms," Mr Hall said.

"There's a fair bit of moisture around and we have had these northerly winds coming off the coral sea bringing unstable conditions.

"They won't contain mich rain, more large hail and damaging winds, moving rapidly."

When asked whether the system would help or hinder the region's fire prone areas, Mr Hall said it was a "double-edged sword".

"With lightning, it can produce fire starts, and the eratic wind gusts are a concern," he said.

"The rainfall is useful, it should be enough to settle fire spots down but not enough to put them out."

Tomorrow's conditions are a slightly higher chance for severe storms with a stronger trough approaching from the west.

Conditions will stay humid.

