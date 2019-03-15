Severe storms batter state’s south

STORMS have battered the state's south, with severe thunderstorms sweeping across the region until late Thursday night. Some areas recorded massive downpours, including one area which copped 35mm of rain in just five minutes.

The Bureau of Meteorology cancelled earlier storm warnings at about 10.53pm.

"Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe)," it said. A separate cancellation issued by BoM said there were no longer severe thunderstorms in the Wide Bay and Burnett areas either.

Earlier statements from BoM had warned residents of large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Residents reported thunder and lightning in much of the southeast corner throughout the evening.

At one point four severe storm cells were detected on BoM's radar across the state's south, which was seen just after 9pm.

The last severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 10.09pm before the cancellation less than an hour later.

The storm warning issued by BoM at 10.09pm.

The last warning was for residents in the Ipswich, Logan, Redland City and Brisbane City council areas but earlier warnings had included Gold Coast, Gympie, Somerset, Scenic Rim, South Burnett, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley regions as well.

BOM said 44mm of rain had fallen at Nindooinbah, near Beaudesert, and at Lumeah in just 15 minutes Thursday night. Of those recorded falls, 35mm fell in just five minutes at Lumeah and 20mm fell in 5 minutes at Nindooinbah.

Four severe thunderstorms were detected by the BoM about 9pm Thursday.

About 52mm of rain was recorded at Blackbutt earlier Thursday afternoon.

During severe thunderstorms Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recommend residents in those areas secure loose items, stay inside, move vehicles away from trees, avoid using phones, beware of fallen trees and powerlines and never drive through flood water.

If anyone needs assistance ring the State Emergency Service on 132 500.