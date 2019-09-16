LARGEST LOTTO EVER: What you could buy for $150M

Could these be your lucky Lotto balls?

LOTTO sales are expected to sky-rocket this week as the nation braces for the largest jackpot in Australian history.

The Fraser Coast has been home to a number of big winners.

In 2016 NewsXpress Eli Waters sold the winning $70million ticket to a retired couple from the suburb.

A Maryborough shopper won $685,000 after taking home a division one in a Gold Lotto draw in February.

The ticket was purchased at Pandora News in Maryborough Central Plaza, which also sold a division one jackpot ticket in January 2015, worth $667,992.97.

In May 2017, two Maryborough locals collected $31,266.22 each in a Gold Lotto $20 Million Superdraw as part of a syndicate entry shared by 50 Queenslanders.

Also in 2017, a Hervey Bay dad bagged a $30 million jackpot in Oz Lotto.

Recently, a man in his 20s won $10 million on Christmas Day, a Pialba mum won more than $1.3 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw and a young Hervey Bay woman won $1 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto.

Other local punters have claimed $4 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto and a Wednesday Gold Lotto, both sold at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency at Stockland Shopping Centre.

One in three Queenslanders are expected to purchase a ticket for the $150 million Powerball jackpot, which will be drawn on Thursday at 8.30pm.

The Lotto spokeswoman Bronwyn Spencer said: "This is something we have never experienced in our lottery history - the biggest in 25 years in Powerball.”

The latest jackpot will be life-changing for its winner, or winners.

What you could buy with $150million

A $50 million Seven Lakes ranch in Colorado like golf legend Greg Norman.

Or punters who want some solitude, could buy themselves Makri Island in Greece, which is listed for $21.2 million, along with a private jet for $54,900,000.

You could even add one of the fastest rides on the planet - a Bugatti Chiron, which is priced from $2,998,000.