'Las Vegas is cheaper': Bay flights breaking business budget

FLIGHT COST REVEALED: A Fraser Coast business owner says flying to and from Brisbane is a struggle. Alistair Brightman

A FREQUENT traveller for work, Terry Lynch is often required to book return flights to Brisbane for urgent business meetings.

But with such a short time-frame for bookings, he says it ends up costing him more than an international flight to Las Vegas just to get in and out of Queensland's capital for a day.

Mr Lynch, who owns CLM Chartered Accountants, said the pricing left him frustrated when combined with an uncertain flight schedule out of Hervey Bay and the potential extra cost of having to get connecting flights if he were to miss others.

His comments come after the Chronicle revealed Hervey Bay had been snubbed by Qantas in a major flight price slash across rural and remote Queensland airports.

Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Longreach, Barcaldine and Blackall are part of the initial roll-out but Hervey Bay was left out.

Mr Lynch, a life member of the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the Chronicle about his experience with flight prices and issues of changing schedules.

While acknowledging he was comfortable with the regular pricing of $149 each way, he said there were times he had to pay extra for return flights on the day when required for emergency meetings in Brisbane or other capital cities.

"If I want to book now for a flight in two months' time, I can get the easy $149 and I can plan well and truly in advance,” Mr Lynch said.

"But there are times when there are urgent meetings and I have to pay extra for flights.”

Flights from Hervey Bay to Brisbane can cost up to $376 when booked on the day.

Mr Lynch said changes in flight timetables also meant he would miss return flights or connecting flights back to Hervey Bay that same day.

The changes and pricing have been a constant concern for Fraser Coast residents, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council regularly meeting with airlines and aviation businesses to negotiate solutions.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said the council was always working to lock down affordable and suitable flight schedules.