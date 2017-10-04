Las Vegas Massacre: First look inside shooter's nest of terror

NEW footage has been obtained from inside the Las Vegas gunman's hotel suite from where he inflicted horror down on concertgoers.

In footage obtained by the New York Post, an assault rifle resting on a bipod is seen on the floor through the breached door, which is crisscrossed by yellow crime-scene tape.

A marker with the number 19 is seen resting near the weapon - one of 23 that police found along with shooter Stephen Paddock's body on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

It came as ABC reported that Paddock set up a camera inside his hotel room to capture his deadly shooting rampage - and other surveillance in the hallway to alert him as cops closed in on him, according to reports.

The shooter had at least one lens set up to tape himself as he unleashed hell on thousands of unsuspecting concertgoers below his ritzy casino suite, according to ABC News.

Apparently knowing police would eventually catch up to him, he also wired cameras in the hallway outside his room so he could see when police were getting close.

And in images obtained by Boston 25, two other assault rifles Paddock used to massacre 59 people are seen lying on the floor in the corner suite, amid dozens of spent cartridges.

TV station reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted the photographs, which also show a hammer that Paddock, 64, presumably used to smash the windows of his suite to set up his sniper's perch.

Also in view is the bipod he used to stand one of the rifles as he sprayed the crowd of 22,000 with bullets as they attended the Route 91 Harvest festival.

One of the rifles features a fixed scope and the other contains a high-capacity detachable magazine.

He smuggled a cache of 23 weapons into the hotel, including AK-47s and "bump stock" devices to make his guns fully automatic.

Two Nevada gun shops have confirmed that they sold firearms to Paddock in the last year and said he passed all required background checks.

PADDOCK SENT AUSSIE GIRLFRIEND $US100,000

It has been reported that Paddock wired $US100,000 ($128,000) to the Philippines where his live-in girlfriend was set to arrive on October 1.

It is not clear exactly what the money was intended for, NBC reported.

Paddock's 62-year-old girlfriend, Marilou Danley, travelled to Hong Kong on September 25 and then went on to the Philippines on October 1, possibly to visit family, investigators have said.

She is a native of the Philippines and an Australian citizen and lived on the Gold Coast for 20 years before coming to America.

Neighbours said Ms Danley described herself as a gambler.

Her LinkedIn page said she worked as a "high-limit hostess" at a Vegas casino.

Her slot-machine card, which is used to rack up bonuses and other benefits through play, was found in Paddock's suite, according to the Nevada Independent.

She was initially considered a person of interest, but later cleared when investigators determined Paddock acted as a "lone wolf."

Ms Danley is expected to return to the US for questioning, the Las Vegas Sheriff's Department said.

GUNMAN WAS MILLIONAIRE WITH GAMBLING HABIT

It was revealed that Paddock blew tens of thousands of dollars at casinos before the massacre.

The 64-year-old made millions from real estate deals, according to his brother; he also owned two planes and several properties across the US, and seemed normal apart from his passion for gambling large sums.

Stephen Paddock fired from an upper floor in the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing more than 50 people and injured more than 500 before he reportedly killed himself as police made their way to his hotel room. EPA/PAUL BUCK

Police are investigating whether the seemingly mild mannered ex-accountant's gambling addiction drove him to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

His brother, Eric, revealed the mass murderer was a "big fish" in Vegas casinos.

"It's like a job for him. It's a job where you make money," Eric said. "He was at the hotel for four months one time. It was like a second home. He's known. He's a top player. He's the small end of the big fish."

TRUMP TO DISCUSS GUN LAWS 'LATER'

US President Donald Trump has called Paddock "sick" and "demented".

"He was a sick man, a demented man. Lot of problems, I guess, and we're looking into him very, very seriously," the US President told reporters as he departed the White House to visit Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Asked about gun laws, he added: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

Mr Trump is due to visit Las Vegas tomorrow.

Trump says flags will be flown at half-staff “in memory of the fallen,” and he’s headed to Las Vegas on Wednesday https://t.co/RSJ4eSgyBO — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

HOW THE SHOOTING UNFOLDED

When Paddock started shooting at them through his broken high-rise hotel window, many in the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival thought it was firecrackers.

It was 10.08pm Sunday (4:08pm AEDT), and country music singer Jason Aldean was in his final set when Paddock launched a vile and calculated attack from his perch high above the 22,000 concertgoers.

Police yesterday revealed he had 23 guns in his 32nd floor room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, some of them mounted on tripods and converted into fully automatic weapons.



Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017



At the front of the crowd was Pennsylvania college student Shannon Monosky, 23, who was on the fourth day of a solo holiday in Las Vegas and who had headed at the last minute to the concert.

"At first there were all these pops and we thought it was nothing, but then everyone seemed to realise at once we were being attacked," she said last night.

"It was chaos. People were getting trampled, they were on the ground, they were bloody and at that point you didn't realise they were shot.

"I thought they had fallen down and gotten cut or something, because it was the last thing that you wanted to believe, that people were actually getting killed in front of you."

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.Source:Supplied

Ms Monosky joined the rush to the exit, trying to reach her mother at home.

"The phonecall wouldn't go through at first, because the crowd was so big your call would not actually connect," she said, fighting back tears yesterday.

"When my mum answered and I finally heard her voice, I just wanted her to stay on the phone because I thought that was going to be the last time I heard her voice."

Oregon couple Mike Sherman and Ashley Hurliman were stunned when they saw crowds sprinting past them as they walked out a Cirque de Soliel show down the Strip at the Bellagio.

"After the show, Mike went into the bathroom and I just took a seat and then all of a sudden this sea of people just comes running by me," said Ms Hurliman.

"I thought they were having fun, but then I saw the fear in their faces.

"So I ran into the men's room and started yelling for him because people were saying there's a shooter."

After spending the night on the floor of a conference room in the Bellagio, where they were told by police they had to shelter, the couple were last night keen to end their holiday early and head home.

"Everyone wanted to leave the conference centre," he said.

"It was just disbelief that we were stuck in there and couldn't get out. Everyone was frantic because they were holding us there."

With talk of multiple shooters and little detail about what was happening, the pair were relieved to return their Mandalay Bay hotel room in the morning.

"We turned on the television and just couldn't believe it," said Ms Hurliman.

"It just doesn't seem real still."

Australian IT worker Glenn Folkes was blissfully unaware of the shooting taking place just down the hall from his hotel room.

"I had just arrived from Australia and had some dinner and then went to bed and took a sleeping tablet to get a good night's sleep," said Mr Folkes, 46, from Sydney's inner west.

"About an hour later I was woken up by three SWAT guys in the room with machine guns and telling me we had to get out and quickly.

"It was pretty hectic. I was only an hour into a sleep with a sleeping tablet in me so it was obviously a bit drowsy and didn't quote know what to think."

As he was ushered towards a service lift, Mr Folkes saw more armed police with their guns pointed towards the door of a room about six doors down from his.

He doesn't recall hearing gunfire, and suspects Paddock - who killed himself before police broke down his door - may already have died.