Las Vegas Massacre: How much more carnage will it take?

OPINION:

YET again the world was woken up to reports of a horrific shooting in America.

This time though, the carnage in Las Vegas is going down as one of the worst massacres in human history, with upwards of 59 people dead and hundreds more injured.

With it comes the frustrating repeat cycle of gun control debate that has raged in the States for years.

Lobby groups engage in a tug-of-war over gun ownership laws.

The blame game between which terrorist-lone-wolf hybrid should be held responsible starts all over again.

Tears and tributes flow without any meaningful action occurring on stemming the flow of weapons.

It was the same with the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre more than three years ago.

And even the deaths of 20 children wasn't enough to bring about meaningful reform on gun control.

Time and time again it's been proven the prevention methods help stem the flow of gun-related violence across society.

Australia made the right choice with John Howard's gun reforms in 1996.

Since then, we've been seeing the fruits of a society with restricted ownership and harsher penalties on gun crime.

Already many are taking similar lines: gun control won't stop illegal gun crime. What about knives or cars or baseball bats? What about our sovereignty?

Meanwhile, we keep pointing to the mountain of bodies the current gun laws, or lack thereof, have brought us.