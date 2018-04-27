Last chance to ask your candidates about the big issues

TONIGHT is the last chance for residents to ask the Fraser Coast's mayoral hopefuls about the region's biggest issues.

Candidates George Seymour, Darren Everard, Jannean Dean, Tony Pantlin, Greg Schmidt, David Dalgleish and Paul Forst will face questions from the Maryborough community at the Carriers Arms Hotel on Friday night from 5.30pm.

It follows a series of community forums over the week, including one in Howard and another in Tiaro.



The first forum was hosted by the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce at Arkarra Gardens last Wednesday.



Residents have just over a week before they choose their next mayor in the by-election, scheduled for May 5.

