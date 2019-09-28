Last chance to get behind M’boro’s Festival of Redheads

CALLING on the people of the Fraser Coast - the Heritage City needs you.

As the clock hits 11.59pm on Sunday, the chance to vote for Maryborough's Festival of Redheads will be over.

It's up to every man, woman and child to get our city over the line.

The Festival of Redheads is one of four event ideas short-listed in Wotif's Festival of Wot? campaign.

Celebrating rangas, as well as Maryborough's prominent connection to the colour red, the festival is up against stiff opposition, vying for the public vote.

Voting is open online until 11.59pm on September 29, with the winner notified October 11.

To vote, go to wotif.com/festival/redheads