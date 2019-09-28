Menu
Redhead rally - (L) Suzy Ready, Vicky Miles and Heather Garrard.
Redhead rally - (L) Suzy Ready, Vicky Miles and Heather Garrard. Cody Fox

Last chance to get behind M’boro’s Festival of Redheads

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
CALLING on the people of the Fraser Coast - the Heritage City needs you.

As the clock hits 11.59pm on Sunday, the chance to vote for Maryborough's Festival of Redheads will be over.

It's up to every man, woman and child to get our city over the line.

The Festival of Redheads is one of four event ideas short-listed in Wotif's Festival of Wot? campaign.

Celebrating rangas, as well as Maryborough's prominent connection to the colour red, the festival is up against stiff opposition, vying for the public vote.

Voting is open online until 11.59pm on September 29, with the winner notified October 11.

To vote, go to wotif.com/festival/redheads

    IT'S HERE: Your guide to the Joeys Mini World Cup

    Race out and grab new look Life and Style magazine

    premium_icon 8 interactive maps: Carnival of Flowers competition gardens

    premium_icon OUR SAY: The vote that gave our city a chance

