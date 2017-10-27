Last chance to catch a barra before three month closure

Rob Junker with a snapper caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

Rob Junker with a snapper caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. andrew chorley

RECENT rain events have certainly changed the fishing for inshore fishermen.

Rivers and creeks have now had some big inflows and are running fresh.

This will be good for the long-term fishing and in the short term should produce some interesting catches.

Burrum

The Burrum was under flood last week and will continue to run dirty for a little bit yet.

The Burrum 8-Mile will be worth a look with cleaner water out wider.

Tuna, trevally, squire and grunter will be likely targeted species out there.

Local reefs

The local reefs have been a little quiet the past week with the water temperature falling a degree or so.

Things will stabilise soon, bringing on some good fishing.

Sweetlip, blackall, cod and coral trout have been reported this week.

The arty, outer banks and Moon Ledge have been the best areas.

It will be worth using some live baits on the deeper reefs as species like finger mark, jew and grunter may be about, away from their usual haunts due to the recent rain.

Platypus Bay

The water is a little greener up there after the rain and tuna can be found on the surface but have been very fussy.

On the bottom, scarlets, blackall, grunter, squire and trevally have been caught.

Working the reefs with soft vibes and soft plastics has been working well.

Live baits have also been a great option with the odd longtail tuna picking them up also.

Urangan Pier

Even with the dirty water a few good fish have been coming in off the pier.

Grey mackerel to 4kg have been caught taking live baits.

Queenfish, bream, whiting and flathead were also reported this week.

Sandy Strait

In the strait, the fresh water has flushed out the creek systems.

This has made for some good fishing on the flats and creek mouths.

Salmon have been reported in the strait with live baits working best.

This weekend will be your last chance to target barramundi.

The lower reaches of the Mary River will be the best option along with the ledges down the strait.

Big whiting have been reported at Kingfisher, McKenzie's jetty and Ungowa.

Barra season closure

The annual barramundi closed season along Queensland's east coast starts from noon on November 1 and is effective through to noon on February 1.

The closed season applies to all commercial and recreational fishers.

It's important that barramundi are not targeted for catch and release during a closed season as the stress of capture may actually prevent the fish from spawning.

Any fishers found taking barramundi during the closed season could face fines of more than $121,000 in court.

People who suspect illegal fishing activity during closed seasons should report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800017116.

For more information on closed seasons for fishing in Queensland, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 132523 or download the free Qld Fishing app from Apple and Google app stores.