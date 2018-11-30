Last chance to challenge walls

DON'T MISS: Artist Akos Juhasz at his exhibition Walls at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

ADMIRERS visiting Hervey Bay Regional Gallery's latest exhibition often wander through the doors not to return to the outside world for hours.

'Walls', international artist Akos Juhasz's exhibition featuring eight large canvas mixed media paintings, is in it's last days showing at the local cultural hub.

The pieces created during the international artist's two-month residency at the Hervey Bay Gallery's Artspace are representations of the walls between groups of people like gender, generations and religions and also how to break them down.

The works combine more than 20 years experience in various mediums with canvas backgrounds painted by members of the community including kindergarten and disabled children.

For the Hungarian-born artist inviting residents to participate was an extension of the theme 'breaking down walls' by developing and encouraging creativity.

"Everyone has artistic skills and it is important to develop creativity,” he said.

"Every job in the world needs creativity because it means you develop logical and critical thinking patterns.

"The children who participated told me it was the happiest time of their life.”

Akos's pieces often have hidden meanings and layers of symbolism as a comment on Australian society.

Tackling topics from taking social justice movements too far, to indigenous issues, the meaning of family as well as religion and history.

The exhibition will finish tomorrow.