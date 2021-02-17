Last chance to nominate Fraser Coast’s best pizza place

Support the restaurant that brings you your favourite pizza. Source: News Corp Australia

We’re on the search for the best local place to grab a slice, or eight, of the best pizza.

Whether you like it super cheesy, wood-fired, with or without pineapple – now is the last chance to get your nominations in on our Facebook page post here.

Where's your favourite pizza on the Fraser Coast? Let us, and them, know! Picture: Facebook/Santini Pizza E Cucina

Voting closes tomorrow at 8am so now’s your chance to share your weekend takeaway place-of-choice with locals, and support your favourite pizza place for continually supporting your stomach’s desires!

Who doesn’t love having wood-fired pizza by the Bay? Picture: Facebook/Paolo's Pizza Bar

Those nominated will be shortlisted to go in for the grand title as making the best on the Fraser Coast, with the Big Reveal to happen Monday, March 1.

Happy voting and happier eating!

Originally published as Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Pizza now.