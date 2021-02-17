Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Support the restaurant that brings you your favourite pizza. Source: News Corp Australia
Support the restaurant that brings you your favourite pizza. Source: News Corp Australia
News

Last chance to nominate Fraser Coast’s best pizza place

Isabella Magee
17th Feb 2021 11:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We’re on the search for the best local place to grab a slice, or eight, of the best pizza.

Whether you like it super cheesy, wood-fired, with or without pineapple – now is the last chance to get your nominations in on our Facebook page post here.

Where's your favourite pizza on the Fraser Coast? Let us, and them, know! Picture: Facebook/Santini Pizza E Cucina
Where's your favourite pizza on the Fraser Coast? Let us, and them, know! Picture: Facebook/Santini Pizza E Cucina

Voting closes tomorrow at 8am so now’s your chance to share your weekend takeaway place-of-choice with locals, and support your favourite pizza place for continually supporting your stomach’s desires!

Who doesn’t love having wood-fired pizza by the Bay? Picture: Facebook/Paolo's Pizza Bar
Who doesn’t love having wood-fired pizza by the Bay? Picture: Facebook/Paolo's Pizza Bar

Those nominated will be shortlisted to go in for the grand title as making the best on the Fraser Coast, with the Big Reveal to happen Monday, March 1.

Happy voting and happier eating!

Originally published as Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Pizza now.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Premium Content Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Health The first 100 COVID-19 jabs in Queensland will be given on Monday, with the state’s top doctor saying everyone over 17 will be vaccinated by October.

        Council chooses company to design library, admin building

        Premium Content Council chooses company to design library, admin building

        News Hervey Bay’s new library and council administration building will be designed by an...

        POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

        Premium Content POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, thefts across the Coast

        News This week’s round up of break-ins and reports of theft in Fraser Coast suburbs.

        How local student found her calling through volunteering

        Premium Content How local student found her calling through volunteering

        Community “The rewards of helping young minds grow and learn are immense and the profession...