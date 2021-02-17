Last chance to nominate Fraser Coast’s best pizza place
We’re on the search for the best local place to grab a slice, or eight, of the best pizza.
Whether you like it super cheesy, wood-fired, with or without pineapple – now is the last chance to get your nominations in on our Facebook page post here.
Voting closes tomorrow at 8am so now’s your chance to share your weekend takeaway place-of-choice with locals, and support your favourite pizza place for continually supporting your stomach’s desires!
Those nominated will be shortlisted to go in for the grand title as making the best on the Fraser Coast, with the Big Reveal to happen Monday, March 1.
Happy voting and happier eating!
Originally published as Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Pizza now.