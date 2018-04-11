Last chance to see the Tobruk before scuttling

LAST CALL: Residents have one last chance to see the Tobruk for free on May 5-7.

LAST CALL: Residents have one last chance to see the Tobruk for free on May 5-7. Stephen Elliott-Hunter

WITH ex-HMAS Tobruk due to be scuttled in June, Wide Bay residents have one last chance to board the former navy ship.

The State Government has organised a free community open weekend on May 5-7 for visitors to check out the vessel before it becomes a dive wreck in the waters off the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

More than 2000 free tickets will be available on Thursday.

Environment minister Leeane Enoch said the ship would join some of Queens-land's premier tourist attractions once it is scuttled.

"While the ship remains a construction site, the contractors Birdon Pty Ltd have provided access to some internal compartments of the ship to display some of the work involved in preparing it to become a dive wreck,” Ms Enoch said.

"This will be the final opportunity for members of the community to walk the decks of the ship before it is scuttled mid this year, and becomes a world-class dive site and artificial habitat for Queensland's vibrant marine life.”

In February, access holes were cut into the ship to create swim-throughs to the bunks, lower deck quarters and ship exterior.

Tickets are available at bundabergregion.org/play/tobruk from 5pm Thursday.