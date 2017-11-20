Last chances to meet your candidates before Election Day

A Meet the Candidates forum will be held at Aquavue Cafe on Tuesday.

WITH less than a week left until voters hit the polls, voters have one last chance to meet their candidates for Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce and Fraser Coast Chronicle invite you to hear from your candidates for the upcoming state election Tuesday morning at Aquavue Cafe from 7am-8am.

Labor's Adrian Tantari, the LNP's Ted Sorensen, One Nation's Damian Huxham and Independent candidate Jannean Dean will be in attendance to answer questions from voters.

Another forum will be held at the Tiaro Memorial Hall from 7pm on Tuesday with Maryborough's candidates.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said it was important people attended these forums to be more informed on their voting choices.

"Many people don't actually get to meet their candidates," Ms Holebrook said.

"The Chamber is very keen to make sure we facilitate the opportunity for the general public to see what their options are, to meet them and pose some questions as well."

Ms Holebrook said some of the major issues for the candidates included how the region was faring compared to metro areas, education and the availability of jobs.

"As a regional city, it's important we understand what the choices will be like from a regional perspective," she said.

"This will likely be the only opportunity voters will get to meet their candidates."