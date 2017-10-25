Last Cinema Club movie to screen for year

ON SCREEN: Micaela Ramazzotti and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in a scene from the movie Like Crazy.

ON SCREEN: Micaela Ramazzotti and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in a scene from the movie Like Crazy. Paolo Ciriello

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

THE last art house movie screening for the year will be held on Wednesday, November 8 when the Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club shows the 2016 Italian film Like Crazy.

Paolo Virzi's Like Crazy has been likened to Thelma and Louise meets One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The film is a tale of friendship, as touching and compassionate as it is free-wheeling and kinetic.

Beatrice is a motor- mouthed fantasist, a self-styled billionaire countess who likes to think she's on intimate terms with world leaders.

Donatella is a tattooed introvert, a fragile young woman locked in her own mystery.

They are both patients at the Villa Biondi, a progressive but secure psychiatric clinic.

Paolo Virzi's new film tells the story of the unpredictable and moving friendship that develops between the two women as they flee the mental institution in search of love and happiness in the open-air nut house - the world of sane people.

Like Crazy will screen on Wednesday, November 8 at 6.30pm, followed by refreshments, in the Federation Room at the Brolga Theatre on 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Tickets cost $10 for arts council members or $12 for non members.

Cinema Club films will resume in February 2018.