LAST DAY: Deadline looms for shoebox collection

St James Christian College students helped collect items and fill hundreds of shoeboxes as part of the Operation Christmas Child Project.

St James Christian College students helped collect items and fill hundreds of shoeboxes as part of the Operation Christmas Child Project.

CHILDREN who are victims of poverty will receive a box of hope this Christmas thanks to the generosity of Fraser Coast residents.

St James College students played a major part in helping to pack a shoebox full of gifts for the Operation Christmas Child project this month for children overseas who are suffering from natural disasters, famine, disease war or persecution.

Each box contains items like school supplies, a soft toy, soap, toothbrush, toys, games and clothing.

Project coordinator Julie Terry said the simple gifts bring hope and joy to the children, families and communities who receive them.

She said Samaritans Purse – a Christian based international aid organisation – has been distributed shoebox gifts to for the past 25 years, to 167 million children in over 150 countries.

“This project provides an opportunity for people of all ages to be involved in a simple but hands-on project that has the power to transform the lives.

“Last year 2,610 boxes were donated from our region and we hope to collect more this year.

“Each year more families, schools, community groups, craft groups, child care centres, retirement villages and businesses get involved with the project,” Ms Terry said.

“Many people across our region are currently packing shoeboxes or have donated goods to go into the boxes.

“Others have donated money towards the shipping costs.”

The boxes have now been delivered to the Operation Christmas