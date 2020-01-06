Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

Work begins - The Hervey Bay Great Hall is set to begin demolition. Photo: Cody Fox

THE demolition of the iconic Hervey Bay State High School's Great Hall is scheduled to start today to make way for a new $10 million performing arts and learning centre.

The Great Hall has been an integral part of the Hervey Bay school and broader community for more than 40 years.

The Great Hall had to be redeveloped to accommodate the high school's growing student numbers.

In a previous interview with the Chronicle, the school principal Julie Learoyd said it was time to develop a modern facility for the high school.

"Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community," Ms Learoyd said.

"It will cater for dance, music, drama, visual arts and a community space for approximately 550 people."

Education Minister Grace Grace said the $10 million funding would modernise the current school hall that had outlived its use-by date.

"This building will give the students state of the art facilities to enhance their music, drama and dance programs. They will be the envy of every school," Ms Grace said.

"It became apparent they (Hervey Bay State High School) are a growing school, they've nearly doubled in size over the last decade."

A further $300,000 of funding has been allocated for other high school infrastructure upgrades.