Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

When is the last day to post parcels, cards for Christmas?

Emma Clarke
by

ONLINE shoppers and those sending Christmas gifts via the Australia Post sled are running out of time to have their goodies delivered in time for the big day.

Holiday makers should expect to see posties buzzing about the streets even on weekends in the lead up to Christmas as they work around the clock to make sure parcels are under the tree on Christmas Eve.

 

Posties are working overtime to deliver Christmas mail.
Posties are working overtime to deliver Christmas mail. Mike Richards GLA100417RAIN

 

Christmas cards should be sent by tomorrow, Friday December 15, to make sure they arrive before Christmas Day while priority cards can be delivered within four business days.

If mail is sent within the Express Post network, items should be lodged before 1pm, Thursday December 21.

 

 

Parcels sent within the same state can take up to five business days using regular post and six business days if sent interstate.

Related Items

Topics:  australia post christmas delivery times editors picks mail delivery

Ipswich Queensland Times
APPEAL: Indecent assault, Hervey Bay and Brisbane areas

APPEAL: Indecent assault, Hervey Bay and Brisbane areas

BRISBANE detectives are appealing for public assistance to identify victims and employers of a masseuse suspected of indecently assaulting numerous women.

  • News

  • 14th Dec 2017 11:26 AM

State Govt yet to rule on mayor Loft's future

New Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was still being briefed on relevant matters concerning Cr Loft.

Cr Loft's suspension notice is still being decided.

40 things to do on the Fraser Coast school holidays

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Get ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

Your guide to the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

Where you can find Santa on the Fraser Coast

Hooray it’s Christmas carols time on the Gold Coast!!!

Here is where you can find Santa.

Local Partners