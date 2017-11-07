News

Last day to have your say on marriage equality

The Same sex marriage postal vote form.
The Same sex marriage postal vote form. Cathy Adams
Inge Hansen
by

TONIGHT, Australians will have had their say on the same-sex marriage plebiscite and Sally Cripps is one of many eagerly awaiting the result.

The Fraser Gays spokesperson hosts barbecues for members of the LGBTIQA+ community and said much of the discussion surrounding the debate involved taking care of one another.

"We need to be aware the outcome can go either way," she said.

"It's important we all look after ourselves and to be hopeful but don't lose hope."

"Generally Australia is accepting of all basic human rights being given to all human beings and are ready to move forward," she said.

"It will be an incredibly defining moment when the results are revealed."

For those who posted their vote fairly recently, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will only count your vote if it is received by 6pm local time

About 77 per cent of eligible voters have had their say according to the ABS.

The number of responses has exceeded 12.3 million.

Ms Cripps said she was not surprised by the tremendous response from the Australian public.

With the result of the survey unknown until Wednesday, November 15 Ms Cripps said the process was gruelling for those a part of the LGBTIQA+ community.

"Mostly people are annoyed and upset because it's confronting," she said.

"We have all these young people who can't make these decisions and older folk feeling the impact from the response in the past."

As for those who had not yet posted their survey form, Ms Cripps said everyone needed to have their say.

"This is history and everyone should be a part of it," she said.

"It's up to them to get their piece of paper in.

"People always complain when they don't get to have their say and the government makes a decision on their behalf so this is their chance to make the most of the opportunity."

Topics:  fccommunity marriage equality same-sex marriage same-sex marriage debate same-sex marriage plebiscite

Fraser Coast Chronicle

