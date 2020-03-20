CQ dog business to close today unless buyer comes forward

A POPULAR Central Queensland dog washing business will close today unless a buyer comes forward at the eleventh hour.

A1 Dog Detailing was run by "the dog man" Gary Bennett for eight years until he died suddenly in January.

Since then, his wife Anne and family friend Jo Heinemann have kept the business operating.

But it is set to wash its last furry friend today as Jo has to relocate south for family reasons and Anne says she is too old to run the venture on her own.

A1 Dog Detailing, which has 180 clients on its books, is on the market and only a purchaser will save it.

Anne Bennett and Jo Heinemann will wash their last dog today with A1 Dog Detailing set to close unless a buyer for the business is found.

The business services Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast, Gracemere, Cawarral, Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan.

"I can't run it on my own, I'm too old now," Anne said.

"If I could find someone who wanted to do it, she'll be back on track.

"It's a shame, because Gaz built it up so much."

Anne said she and Gary had a dream of finishing a palm tree project at their Gracemere property.

"We put a lot of work into our palm trees, so I want to continue that on for our dream," she said.

"We were going to leave it until April and hopefully sell the business before then, but as it turns out Jo has to leave this weekend, so I've just had to bite the bullet and say we have to close."

Gary bought the dog washing business after a career as a diesel fitter/mechanic.

He was out of work and couldn't get a job because of his age.

Anne told him one day to "look outside the box because there's got to be something else to do".

Gary said that he couldn't do anything else but he loved animals and he loved fishing.

Anne told him that he wouldn't make a living out of fishing and then a few weeks later she saw an ad in the paper for A1 Dog Detailing and told Gary to give them a call.

They had been running the popular business ever since.

To enquire about the business, contact Anne on 0427 388 787.