LAST HURRAH: Atzori content before his final bout

MMA: Greg Atzori's near decade-long journey in the fight game will end with one of the toughest fights of the Tarantula's career at Southport tomorrow night.

"I'm really excited. It's one of those things where people say 'one more, one more' but I'm pretty content. Being on Eternal is pretty cool considering I held their title for a while so that's special,” Atzori said.

"It meant a lot to get that title, and at the time I just opened my gym so training was pretty hard.

"It is different (this week-end). I'm taking my time a bit more, usually there's a frantic energy but I'm taking that moment to enjoy it and know it will probably be one of my last 5.30am training sessions.

"I'll still be fit, but I won't have to get (my) head punched at 5.30am; It's not always the best way to wake up.”

The Hervey Bay submission specialist will hang up the gloves after his Eternal MMA 39 bout with former UFC-contracted fighter Ben Wall.

While Wall has just one win in his past eight bouts, dating back to 2013, he was undefeated in his first eight fights.

Somehow, the duo are yet to cross paths in the cage. They avoided each other at the Fight World Cup in 2010-11 and were set to face off at Coastal Combat 3 in February this year but an injury ruled out Wall.

"He's a great wrestler, and I guarantee he knows he's a good wrestler so he'll work on striking,” Atzori said.

"In this sport you have a gameplan for someone but that goes out the window. We train all-round but we're aware of his key attributes.

"We just haven't had that chance to fight. He's been around for a long time, I've been around, and it's a good feeling to have two vets go for it in the last fight.”

Brentin Mumford, who beat Atzori last year, is in the main event against veteran Rob Hill, while Michael Tobin will face Sam Hibberd in a battle between two top featherweights.

A large contingent of current and former training partners and friends will travel to the Gold Coast to support Atzori as he tries to sign off with a big win - and his first at an Eternal event since 2015.

Atzori will have to overcome a minor knee injury before he gets to the cage, but the 36-year-old isn't fazed.

"The knee's good, being my age and doing what I do and as much as I do, it plays up here or there, but I've been getting great physio at Hervey Bay Physio,” Atzori said. "There might be some discomfort but nothing will be damaged so that's a good thought.

"There was a bit of a scare a few weeks ago but I'm ready to go. I did everything I needed to do when I was wrestling (Tuesday morning) but I think it's just being more aware. It won't stop me from doing anything different to what I want to do.”