LAST-MINUTE WIN: Brisbane dog collects the Easter Cup

FOCUS: Emulating Chloe (9) races out of the starting gate in the Easter Cup on Saturday.

FOCUS: Emulating Chloe (9) races out of the starting gate in the Easter Cup on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

GREYHOUNDs: Sometimes you have to be in the right place at the right time.

Brisbane's Douglas Gladman and his dog Emulating Chloe got that on Saturday at Bundaberg Greyhound Club's Easter Cup at Thabeban Park.

Emulating Chloe wasn't listed to race on Saturday. It was named as a reserve for the final after eight dogs qualified ahead of her in the heats the previous week.

But luck was on the team's side when favourite Tyler Lee was scratched.

Emulating Chloe took over in box five, started in front, and held off a late challenge from other dogs to win.

"I'm happy to see someone like (Doug) win it,” BGC president David Plummer said.

"He comes from down Brisbane and travels here to compete,” Plummer said.

"I don't know what it is, but it happens a lot that the number nine dog wins.”

Plummer finished fifth in the race with Stilton Ali.

He made up for it in race six with a win to Richmer Assault by a neck.

"The Easter Cup was disappointing for me,” he said.

"But any win is a good win.

"She's a solid little dog but there was not much in it.”

Bundaberg Greyhound Club will host its final non-TAB meet next Saturday before transitioning to TAB on May 13.

Winners: Race 1 - Over the Hill (Neil Card), Race 2 -Jetra Buckskin (Phillip Shaxson), Race 3 - Belli Blue (Eric Conroy) Race 4 - Burrum Boy (Ricky Hassall), Race 5 - Junk Yard (Luke Unwin), Race 6 - Richmer Assault (David Plummer), Race 7 - Emulating Chloe (Douglas Gladman), Race 8 - Cambla Lala (Louise Cameron)