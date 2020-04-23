Last Post legend: Meet the bugler playing to his street

Menu
Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 12:06 PM
A FORMER serviceman will wait in solitude on Saturday morning before lifting a bugle to his lips at 6am to sound The Last Call in honour of those who paid the greatest sacrifice for Australia.

Don Brinkworth will play the famous tune at the end of his Urangan driveway as the sun begins to rise over an Anzac Day in which private remembrance and reflection are given preference over public gatherings, ceremonies and marches.

“This is not something that just I am doing,” he said.

“People across Australia and Queensland will be playing The Last Post in honour of our fallen heroes,” he said.

Mr Brinkworth, 82 started playing the bugle in high school and joined up with a brass band while completing his national service.

He continued with the instrument while a member of the 47th Battalion in Maryborough.

Since then, Mr Brinkworth has performed The Last Post at numerous Anzac Day services and remembrance ceremonies for soldiers, police officers and even service animals.

Mr Brinkworth said he placed notes in his neighbours’ postboxes so they do not get a fright when he begins playing the first few notes of the tune.

“I will be doing my bit to remember those who served our county,” he said.

Strict social distancing rules and regulations restricting public gatherings have been implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Even though we cannot honour our servicemen and women in the way we normally do, it is important to remember the sacrifices they made,” Mr Brinkworth said.

        NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M'boro

        Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        New Coast councillor 'proud to be part of the team'

