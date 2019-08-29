Menu
Last remaining parking meter scrapped in CBD

Blake Antrobus
29th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
AS OF today, paid parking in the Heritage City's CBD will be scrapped.

After concerns about the metered parking area in Maryborough's Bazaar St carpark were raised at last month's council meeting, the council undertook a review of parking in the city's business district.

Mayor George Seymour said he was pleased there would be no paid parking for the area for the first time in generations.

"That one spot in Bazaar St really stood out as being not appropriate,” Cr Seymour said.

"You still have timed parking and people can still be fined if they overstay, but we're doing a review to make sure we've got that right.

"If you're right in front of a newsagency, you want it to be 10-15 minutes, but elsewhere you want to have all-day parking.”

The only metered parking area remaining on the Fraser Coast is at the Hervey Bay Airport, which Cr Seymour said would not be scrapped.

