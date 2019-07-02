Menu
The demolition of the final structure at Maryborough's old flour mill on Tuesday.
The demolition of the final structure at Maryborough's old flour mill on Tuesday. Debbie Polley
Last structure at M'boro's historic flour mill demolished

Carlie Walker
2nd Jul 2019 10:40 AM
THE final structure at Maryborough's iconic flour mill has been demolished.

Crews moved in to knock down the last remaining piece of the mill on Tuesday morning.

The mill was one of the city's oldest heritage-listed buildings and last remnants of its industrial history.

In December last year, the Fraser Coast Regional Council voted 9-2 to demolish the former Dominion Flour Mill and its associated buildings on Kent St, subject to historic conditions.

Only the boundary fence and the iconic entrance archway will be preserved.

Built in 1890 for the Maryborough Milling Company, it was the most northerly flour mill in Australia at the time.

In 1905 is was purchased by the Dominion Milling Company.

The Co-operative Milling Association bought the mill in 1938.

The mill ceased operations in 1977.

The building was used as a sawmill and a secondhand warehouse and has been a tourist attraction for Maryborough.

But council documents revealed the buildings were in a state of disrepair and in such poor condition demolition was the only option.

The document warned the buildings posed a public safety concern, with signs of structural collapse, asbestos and lead paint.

The mill had also been vandalised multiple times over the years.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was a shame but there was no prudent or feasible alternative to demolishing the building.

He said he was looking forward to an application for new buildings at the site, which he hoped would reflect a connection to the former mill.

