Last turn of the snag for sausage sizzlers

Hanging up their tongs - the Sandy Straits Sizzlers are turning off the gas and calling it a day - (L) Leah Fraser, Barry Law, Ian Fraser, Peter Keller, Bill Glass, George Mooring, Ian Rennie, Gwenda Beaumont and Cheryl Stevenson serve up their last snags.

Hanging up their tongs - the Sandy Straits Sizzlers are turning off the gas and calling it a day - (L) Leah Fraser, Barry Law, Ian Fraser, Peter Keller, Bill Glass, George Mooring, Ian Rennie, Gwenda Beaumont and Cheryl Stevenson serve up their last snags. Alistair Brightman

JUST over 10 years of turning over 120,000 snags, cooking countless onion rings and buttering slices of bread, the Sandy Straits Sizzlers Inc have hung up their tongs for the last time.

The charity group first turned on the gas bottles and heated the barbecue hot plate during 2009, then became incorporated during December 2010 and had raised overall $240,000.

President Barry Law had mixed feelings about the group closing down and what the future holds for the members.

"When we first started we were all under 70 and now we are all over 80 it makes it a bit hard for us to do this anymore,” Mr Law said.

"It's been a very happy group and it gave us a sense of purpose and something to do.”

Despite the group closing operations, the members are not ready to retire from doing charity work and will be moving into other community not-for-profit organisations to support them.

The decade-long years of hard work has given the group a camaraderie and they will continue to meet as a social group once a month.

Mr Law was proud of the group's effort and named some of the recipients who received support including Riding for the Disabled Maryborough and Hervey Bay, Maryborough Special School, Hervey Bay Children's Hospital and Croquet Club and Fraser Coast Masonic Widows.

Most of the cooking equipment has been donated to the Mundubbera Lodge and over the last four years the The Board Of Benevolence Queensland helped with subsidising $4 to the group every time it donated a dollar to a registered not-for-profit organisations.

"Over the 10 years after outlying costs for the sausage sizzles we were able to put back into the local community about $150,000 and it's good to know that we were able to make a difference for the better,” he said.