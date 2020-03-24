LAST WORKOUTS: Gyms close for non-essential shutdown

LAST WORKOUT: Maryborough Fitness Health & Bodyworks member Tim Dover completes one last workout before the gym is closed for the non-essential services shutdown. Photo: Stuart Fast

THE non-essential services shutdown at noon yesterday did not stop gym members at Maryborough Fitness Health & Bodyworks from squeezing in one last workout before the cut-off.

Gym member Tim Dover said he was concerned about not being able to follow his regular twice a week exercise regimen and said he would miss coming to the Maryborough gym.

He said it was like losing a friendship as he wouldn’t be able to regularly keep up with the gym community or talk to the owners.

Mr Dover said he would try to keep up his exercise motivation and said he didn’t realise how much he would miss the gym until he couldn’t go.

Owner of the gym, Tina Black the shutdown had definitely hurt the 12-year-old business and had also hurt the social gym community.

She said the shutdown meant members could not access the facilities and the mental health of members may suffer, as they would not be able to relieve their stress without gym exercise.

Ms Black was very thankful for the gym community’s support, mentioning some members willingly continued to pay membership fees during the shutdown.

She urged people to support their local small businesses during these tough times and encouraged gym goers to try to keep fit at home.