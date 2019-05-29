Menu
SAFETY PLEA: Nanango Member Deb Frecklington pleas for people to drive to the conditions on country roads with Kingaroy police officer Constable Bethany Rogerson.
News

'Lasting memory': MP shares heart on horrific Kumbia crash

Jessica Mcgrath
by
29th May 2019 5:00 AM
"IF YOU are driving on country roads drive to the conditions, every road is dangerous so we need to make sure that we're driving safely."

This is the plea of Nanango Member Deb Frecklington after a horrific crash resulted in five fatalities just outside of Kumbia in the South Burnett on Monday night.

"It is something that I'm sure it will take my community a long time to get over," she said.

"But today is really about our thoughts going out the the families involved."

A mother and her four children were killed in a fiery head-on collision between a vehicle and truck.

"My heart and thoughts go out to the families involved, this is a terrible tragedy," Ms Frecklington said.

The Nanango member said she had been in contact with the local police who had been on scene at the crash site all night.

Ms Frecklington thanked all of the first responders, the police, paramedics and emergency services, who attended the scene.

"They are doing exactly what they are trained to do, but it is very tough," she said.

"It is time like these for these country areas where we realise how hard their job really is."

She said many of the emergency services personnel had spent long hours at the scene and redirecting traffic after the Bunya Highway was closed overnight.

"I know some of them will be struggling with this, this is a memory that they will take with them for the rest of their lives."

bunya highway crash burnett fatal crashes deb frecklington mp emergency services paramedics queensland ambulance service queensland police service road safety
South Burnett

