Rugby League

Late change could force Seagulls women out of U18s comp

Matthew McInerney
by
17th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

HERVEY Bay Seagulls could be forced out of the Rugby League Sunshine Coast under-18s female competition.

The Seagulls intended to field teams in the female U14s, U16s and U18s competitions to better establish a pathway to the Bundaberg Rugby League's open women's competition and beyond.

RLSC announced a change to its U18s and open women's competitions on Facebook on Saturday, which could see the competitions merge to create one bigger season.

"Rather than having both an under 18 comp. and a women's comp. we have decided to merge the two, and form at least another two teams, which will be a combination of senior and under 18 players," the post reads.

While beneficial for Sunshine Coast clubs, the move will likely disrupt the Seagulls' involvement at U18 level.

Local player will most likely be absorbed into the Seagulls' open women's team, which will play its first game of the BRL season against The Waves at 10.50am on April 7.

The U14s and U16s will be unaffected.

