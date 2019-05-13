Late goal lands Jets win against the Buccaneers in the WPL

A KSS Jets player is fouled in a tackle by Drew Boylan.

A KSS Jets player is fouled in a tackle by Drew Boylan. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: Round Five of the Wide Bay Premier League was a local derby round in the truest sense on Saturday night.

The five matches pitted Bundaberg clubs against other with the Fraser Coast clubs followed a similar pattern.

The KSS Jets continued on their winning ways with a 3-2 win over the Buccaneers as the Fraser Coast sports complex.

On a cold night at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct the KSS Jets left it until the last play of the match to secure the win with a header from Jarrod Best.

A penalty to KSS Jets had Jordan Dowden open the scoring for the Jets in the first half.

A goal to Matt Burke early in the second half secured their second goal of the match.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer was pleased to get away with the win.

"We made two defensive errors that lead to the two goals against us,” Rimmer said.

"I am pleased that we battled until the very end but we just didn't finish in the final third.”

In the only Maryborough match for the round the Sunbury Blues returned to the Maryborough Cricket Club for the first time this season to meet Doon Villa.

In a tight tussle the match ended in a 3-3 draw with Doon Villa levelling the scores up with four minutes to go in the match.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett believed his team missed some opportunities.

"We lacked composure in front of goal which cost us in the end,” Howlett said.

"Doon Villa are a proud club and we knew they would come out fighting after their last result, all credit to them.”

The match was locked at 1-1 at half-time before the teams went goal for goal in the second half.

In the final Fraser Coast match the United Warriors played host to Granville in Hervey Bay.

The young Warriors team continue to try hard but were unsuccessful losing to Granville.

In the other round five matches played in Bundaberg ATW and Bingera played a 0-0 draw.

United Park Eagles were too strong for Brothers Aston Villa winning 5-1.

The KSS Jets host Brothers Aston Villa next round

Doon Villa will challenge Granville at Villa Park in another local dervey.

Sunbury travel to Rockhampton to play Bluebirds United in the next round of the FFA Cup.