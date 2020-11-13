Late property tycoon’s beachfront business block up for sale

THE famous Esplanade block owned by one of Hervey Bay’s pioneering businessmen is up for sale.

Now known and marketed as The Quay, the jewel asset in the Con Souvlis estate, incorporating 414-416 The Esplanade and 138 Freshwater St, will be offered as Burgess Rawson Portfolio Investment Auction 1.41 at the Sydney Opera House next month.

The 8,900 square metre prime property is zoned as a high-density tourism node development allowing for up to eight storeys subject to council approval.

The block, comprising three adjoining lots, has undergone a major makeover in recent months and includes spaces currently occupied by Australia Post, NDIS, Tres Salsas and the recently opened high-end wine & cocktail bar 19XO.

The business strip of an evening.

There are 21 established tenancies (100% leased) on offer with Betta Home Living the head lease.

Co-marketed by WIN Projects, the site features an Esplanade frontage of more than 80 metres with rear street access and more than 100m of frontage on Freshwater St.

Glen Winney said Mr Souvlis’ business legacy was preserved with the Betta Home living store, which he had for 61 years, continuing on and purchased by Betta head office.

Arriving in Hervey Bay in 1959, Mr Souvlis was a visionary businessman known for his philanthropy and patronage of local businesses and clubs.

The recipient of an Order of Australia and the Keys to the City, he died in 2018.

The current Betta store was constructed by his daughter Shanna 20 years ago.

Mr Winney, managing director of WIN Projects, said that since the campaign started this week there had already been around 20 inquires from across Australia.

Aerial image of Freshwater St block.

The lots were acquired over many years and the entire site is now being offered for sale for the first time in almost 50 years.

The auction will be held at 11am on December 8 in the Opera House’s Yallamundi Rooms.