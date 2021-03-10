Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Latest business liquidations in Fraser Coast

by Cathryn McLauchlan
10th Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Fraser Coast Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is three.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Fraser Coast, listed by postcode in date order:

4655

Joshmel Wylucki Pty Ltd Trading As Classique Kitchen Design Hervey Bay, ABN: 69162810059, Main Business Location: QLD 4655, Notice Date: May 20, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Beyond Air Technologies Pty Ltd, ABN: 90620503451, Main Business Location: QLD 4655, Notice Date: July 28, 2020, Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Gsh Contractors Pty Ltd, ABN: 36135870585, Main Business Location: QLD 4655, Notice Date: September 25, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Moss, Gavin Moss And Desmond Teng

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Fraser Coast

More Stories

Show More
business fraser coast liquidations

Just In

    Vicar of Dibley star dead

    Vicar of Dibley star dead
    • 10th Mar 2021 7:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “This boom’s different”: Forum to focus on Fraser's future

        Premium Content “This boom’s different”: Forum to focus on Fraser's future

        News Unprecedented property boom unlike anything the region’s experienced, says Association President.

        CAR THEFT: Models most likely to be taken on Coast and where

        Premium Content CAR THEFT: Models most likely to be taken on Coast and where

        Crime The Chronicle takes you under the bonnet of car crime statistics on the Coast.

        Bay’s bin sensation set to lose locks for charity

        Premium Content Bay’s bin sensation set to lose locks for charity

        News She’s shaving her head to raise fund for Doctors Without Borders and Camp Quality...

        Former Bay chef sentenced on drug, weapons charges

        Premium Content Former Bay chef sentenced on drug, weapons charges

        News A former Hervey Bay chef will spend the next six months in prison after he was...