Latest Coast Christmas weather update

CLOUDS are looking set to clear on Christmas Day despite earlier reports of showers and storms.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted just a slight chance of showers which could potentially bring some cooler weather into the new year.
However, hot temperatures predicted in the lead up to Christmas are unlikely to waiver.
Meteorologist Aditi Sharan said temperatures in Hervey Bay and Maryborough would reach around 31° for the remainder of the week.
"We'll see a maximum of 30° in Hervey Bay and 34° in Maryborough," she said.
Christmas Day temperatures will reach 30° on Monday in both areas before cooling down to a pleasant 29° on Wednesday.