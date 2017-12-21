Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Latest Coast Christmas weather update

Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Kira Watts, Krystel Kakouris and Mea Gerry.
Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Kira Watts, Krystel Kakouris and Mea Gerry. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

CLOUDS are looking set to clear on Christmas Day despite earlier reports of showers and storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted just a slight chance of showers which could potentially bring some cooler weather into the new year.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

However, hot temperatures predicted in the lead up to Christmas are unlikely to waiver.

Meteorologist Aditi Sharan said temperatures in Hervey Bay and Maryborough would reach around 31° for the remainder of the week.

"We'll see a maximum of 30° in Hervey Bay and 34° in Maryborough," she said.

Christmas Day temperatures will reach 30° on Monday in both areas before cooling down to a pleasant 29° on Wednesday.

Related Items

Topics:  bureau of meteorology christmas weather fccommunity fcweather

Fraser Coast Chronicle
MP THREATS: Retiree would rather go to jail than pay fine

MP THREATS: Retiree would rather go to jail than pay fine

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to using a carriage service to menace or harass.

YOU'RE FAT: Dr says stop sugar coating our obesity epidemic

UNIMPRESSED: Dr Paul Neeskens of Bayswater Family Practice thinks the new requirements are "ridiculous''.

The new policy has sparked debate.

Thousands left in limbo over Cashless Debit Card

Protests against the card earlier this year.

Recipients of other payments can volunteer to be part of program.

Don't strip down too far at Coast beaches

NO IFS OR BUTTS: Plans to open a legal nude beach at Dundowran have been shut down by the government.

The legalisation has been pushed for two years.

Local Partners