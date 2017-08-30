Latest on Craignish fire which threatened properties

Homes backing onto bushland were threatened for about an hour as crews fought a fire at Craignish on Tuesday night.

SMOKE WARNING: Fires continue to burn on the Fraser Coast

Cigarette butt causes fire at hotel on Esplanade

HOMES backing onto bushland were threatened for about an hour as crews fought a fire at Craignish on Tuesday night.

Three urban and eight rural crews were called to the fire threatening about ten homes along Waters Edge Drive about 4.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Konrad Sawcqynski said they put all their efforts into protecting these homes as flames got close to about ten properties backing onto the bushland.

Inspector Sawcqynski said flames got within about five to ten metres of back fences.

"Crews did defensive fire fighting at the back of these homes to protect them and we liaised with property owners," he said.

SMOKE WARNING: Fires continue to burn on the Fraser Coast

Homes were no longer under threat by about 5.30pm and crews had the Craignish fire out by about 10.30pm.

Inspector Sawcqynski said at this stage they were unsure how the fire started.

Suspicious circumstances are not being ruled out and if anyone has any information about how the fire started they can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.