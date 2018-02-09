Latest exhibitions at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Graham Voller with his new exhibition Equilibrium now showing at the gallery.

THE artist behind a new exhibition Equilibrium said his work was inspired by being able to cope and bounce back from life's challenges.

Showcasing symbols like acrobats and dancers to communicate his message, Mr Voller said he drew his vision from all the changes happening in the world.

"We rely on equilibrium to keep us sane,” Mr Voller said.

"It's like riding a wave.

"If you lose your balance you're dumped.”

Mr Voller, is a visual arts teacher at Hervey Bay High School, has always had a passion for creating art.

"I had crayons in my hands when I was wearing nappies,” Mr Voller said.

"I went on to study a fine arts degree in Europe before getting my post graduate education qualification.”

You can check out Equilibrium at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay until Sunday March 11.

It is one of several exhibitions currently on display.