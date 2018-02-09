Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Latest exhibitions at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Graham Voller with his new exhibition Equilibrium now showing at the gallery.
Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Graham Voller with his new exhibition Equilibrium now showing at the gallery. Alistair Brightman
Amy Formosa
by

THE artist behind a new exhibition Equilibrium said his work was inspired by being able to cope and bounce back from life's challenges.

Showcasing symbols like acrobats and dancers to communicate his message, Mr Voller said he drew his vision from all the changes happening in the world.

"We rely on equilibrium to keep us sane,” Mr Voller said.

"It's like riding a wave.

"If you lose your balance you're dumped.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Voller, is a visual arts teacher at Hervey Bay High School, has always had a passion for creating art.

"I had crayons in my hands when I was wearing nappies,” Mr Voller said.

"I went on to study a fine arts degree in Europe before getting my post graduate education qualification.”

You can check out Equilibrium at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay until Sunday March 11.

It is one of several exhibitions currently on display.

Topics:  art exhibition fraser coast cultural centre

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Couple caught in public sex act at shopping centre entrance

Couple caught in public sex act at shopping centre entrance

SECURITY officers were forced to confront a man and a woman in the process of an indecent act during late night shopping.

Brisbane Lions return to Fraser Coast

Brisbane Lions players Tom Bell and Ben Keays sign autographs for Yarrilee State School students as part of the AFL's Community Camps in 2016.

The Lions will return to Hervey Bay.

Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

Everything you see here is connected, meaning you can ask the chair, pot plant, fridge and more to activate other devices in the house. For example: "Hey, Bixby. Turn the airconditioner to 14 degrees" could be said to the coffee table.

SAMSUNG works with companies to build technology into furniture.

New recruit uses natural approach for women's health

FOCUS ON WELL-BEING: Holistic Chiropractic's new team member Lauren Wade is trained in physiotherapy and acupuncture.

Holistic Chiropractic welcomes new recruit.

Local Partners