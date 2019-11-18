Latest fire updates for the Fraser Coast

A fire break is quickly created on the dusty edge of Woodgate.

WOODGATE

7.00AM:

WHILE the Woodgate fires have largely come under control, there are multiple warnings for this fire.

Woodgate/Walkers Point Road (south of Bundaberg) and Kinkuna Waters (part of Woodgate/Walkers Point Road fire) were informed, as of yesterday, to stay informed.

As of 1.45pm yesterday, there was a fire at Burrum Heads/Buxton/Pacific Haven/Howard (part of Woodgate/Walkers Point Road fire).

DUCKINWILLA

7.00AM:

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have advised residents in Duckinwilla to stay informed.

As of 3.20pm yesterday a bushfire was burning near Duckinwilla Road within the Wongi State Forest at Duckinwilla, west of Lenthalls Dam.

People were affected by smoke, which reduced visibility and air quality.

Aerial waterbombing operations were underway yesterday to assist firefighting efforts on the ground.

Properties were not under direct threat at this time.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.