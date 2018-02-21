Search continues after deserted yacht towed to port

Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat.

Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat. Contributed

A search will resume this morning for a man missing from a yacht found on the North Coast yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before 3pm yesterday, police were informed of a vessel found adrift near the river mouth at Iluka, 70km north-east of Grafton.

Roads and Maritime Services officers boarded the yacht and established there was no one on board; they towed the vessel to Yamba where Marine Area Command officers established a crime scene.

Police have confirmed the yacht is the "Wayfarer" which is believed to have left Hervey Bay in Queensland on Wednesday 14 February 2018 with the 65-year-old owner on board.

The man was reported missing to Queensland Police on Monday 19 February 2018, and an extensive search was conducted, without success.

Police from Marine Area Command initiated a search via the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) of waters off the North Coast involving two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft, again without success.

Marine vessels were not able to be deployed due to dangerous conditions, and the air search was suspended following an AMSA's search.

The Marine Area Command are continuing to investigate with assistance from Queensland Water Police.

Police are calling for information in relation to any public sightings of the yacht "Wayfarer" between Tweed Heads and Illuka, on Monday 19th or Tuesday 20th February 2018, please call crime stoppers in 1800 333 000.