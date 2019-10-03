Latest national tour adds to Maryborough's tourism appeal

DON'T MISS: Geraldine Cameron, Model T Ford tour director Peter Cameron and Geof Baulch in his car will be just some of the faces in Maryborough's Port Precinct today.

DON'T MISS: Geraldine Cameron, Model T Ford tour director Peter Cameron and Geof Baulch in his car will be just some of the faces in Maryborough's Port Precinct today. Cody Fox

THE tourism industry's dream of becoming a festival powerhouse is closer to becoming a reality - and Maryborough is right at the centre.

The Heritage City is currently hosting more than 150 Model T Fords as part of a national tour.

The vehicles will be showcased to the public at today's Maryborough markets.

Model T Ford tour director Peter Cameron said the Fraser Coast was a fantastic place to visit because it had everything you needed, from beaches and cane to history.

"It is also mainly flat and great to drive the Model T Ford cars and trucks,” Mr Cameron said.

This is the 13th national tour. The tour happens every three years, alternating host states.

"It is a pretty official event because Queensland won't see it again for 12 years,” Mr Cameron said.

"This will be one of the only times to see the Model T Fords all in one place at one time.

"The event definitely suits Maryborough's heritage and history.”

For Maryborough Chamber of Commerce executive member Nshara Kingston, the event is just the latest in a long list of calendar dates.

"What we need to sell about Maryborough to the rest of the country is it is a great place to have events like this,” Ms Kingston said.

"The Brolga is such a great conference centre and the showgrounds is such a great venue, you can have events and still do sight-seeing.

"We really do want to make it the 'Fraser Coast of Festivals'.

"We have just hosted the Australian Street Rod Federation Nationals and the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge brought thousands of people to the region. I've just read that the Queensland Country Women's Association is also hosting their national conference here too.

"We can make what the city has to offer fit their program.”

Ms Kingston, who has been involved in organising the Model T Ford tour to highlight the best of the region, said Maryborough's central position on the Bruce Highway made it an ideal location.

"I know local businesses like motels, hotels, cafes and caravan parks love events like this. They love Relish Food and Wine Festival and Mary Poppins Festival because it provides them with a stable income knowing these events are coming up,” she said.

"I really do encourage everyone, whenever we do have a visitor in town, to all act as tour guides.

"Sure, we are not getting paid for it and not trained for it but it doesn't take much if you see tourists to say 'g'day' and smile and ask them about their visit.

"People are after personal stories and memories and that's what they go away and tell other people about.

"Be a tourist in your own back yard so you can sell it and promote it.

"We have a lot of hidden gems even some of us don't know about.”

The Model T cars and trucks will be on display for public viewing during market day today, parked along Wharf St with displays set up in the adjoining park.

Mr Cameron said club members would be dressed in period costumes as they picnic in the park, providing a great photo opportunity and experience.

"A 'Gas Light' parade of the customised vintage vehicles will take place on Kent St in Maryborough on Thursday evening at sundown,” he said.

The National Tour ends October 5.