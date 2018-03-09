Latest section of Coast Rail Trail completed

TRAIL COMPLETED: Dennis Johnson and Councillor David Lewis check out the next section of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail during construction in August 2017.

THE latest section of the Fraser Coast's Rail Trail has opened after more than eight months of construction work.

The refurbishments include a 3m gravel surface along 3.5km section of the shared cycling track from Stockyard Creek to Piggford Ln.

Two wooden bridges were also constructed.

Environment councillor David Lewis said the existing Mary to Bay Rail Trail followed the former rail line that linked the Fraser Coast's hinterland with the Urangan Pier.

"Eventually we hope that the trail will link Maryborough and Hervey Bay,” Cr Lewis said.

"Similar trails around the country attract visitors all year round as well as providing locals with a safe place to cycle, run or walk for fitness and enjoyment.

"I've walked a fair bit of the new section and it's quite attractive, it goes through tea-tree forest that's well preserved.”

The Hervey Bay section of the trail stretches 13.5km from the Urangan Pier to Chapel Rd.

At the pier, the trail links with the 12.5km-long shared cycle path along the foreshore that links Urangan to Gatakers Bay.