Latest on storm and rainfall overnight: BOM

More puddles are more fun - Memphis Black enjoys another wet afternoon in Hervey Bay.
More puddles are more fun - Memphis Black enjoys another wet afternoon in Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton
Amy Formosa
by

THE storm brought plenty of lightening and thunder but not a lot of rainfall to the Fraser Coast late yesterday and overnight. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Hervey Bay received 10mm from Monday afternoon and into the night while Maryborough only had 2mm fall. 

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Chris Joseph said the storm headed off the coast about midnight. 

He said on Tuesday morning any activity associated with what was a highly unstable upper level trough bringing hail and heavy falls to some parts of the state on Tuesday, was currently offshore from Double Island Point near Fraser Island. 

"It will be a mostly sunny day on the Fraser Coast with the possibility of a few showers," Mr Joseph said. 

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with a chance of showers from Thursday. 

Did you get more rain than the official falls recorded by the bureau?  Tell us below. 

