Police warn of latest 'very convincing' 'Telstra' scam

IF YOU receive a phone call from a person claiming to be Telstra employee stating there are errors on your computer or appealing for your help to catch hackers, hang up.

Queensland Police said the criminals scamming people over the phone are very convincing and will request you download a remote access software program like Team Viewer onto your computer.

"Once they obtain access to your computer, they will deposit money into your account and request you purchase iTunes cards or ask you to transfer the money to them using a wire transfer facility such as Money Gram or Western Union," a QPS statement read.

Unfortunately, due to the remote access the scammers have, the money which it appears is being transferred into the victim's account is actually the victim's money, which they have moved from another account.

"Once you have transferred the money or given over the iTunes reference numbers, your money will be gone with little to no chance of recovering it," the statement read.

"There are never any circumstances where a legitimate business or government department will ask for payment using an iTunes gift card or for your help to catch hackers.

"Quite simply, it is a scam."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or, to report a crime anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, 24 hours a day.