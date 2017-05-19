Laugh along as local actors tackle love in new show

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is showing at Z-Pac Theatre on May19-21,27 and 28.

LOVE - it's a universal topic that people of all ages, everywhere, can relate to.

And now a team of performers from Z-Pac Theatre is putting a spotlight on the the hilarious aspect of relationships in musical I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

Directed by Gavin Bolderrow and Tim Holstein, eight actors make-up the tight knit ensemble with the performance based off a Broadway show of the same name.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is showing at Z-Pac Theatre on May19-21,27 and 28. Contributed

"I first heard about this musical six years ago and found it so fun, cool, and hilarious," Mr Bolderrow said.

"I wanted to put it together ever since.

"It looks at love at the different stages of a person's life and everyone can relate to it."

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is showing at Z-Pac Theatre on May19-21,27 and 28. Contributed

Rehearsals began near the start of the year for what is the first musical put-on by Z-Pac in about nine years.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is showing May 19-21, 27-28.

Tickets are selling fast, secure a seat here.