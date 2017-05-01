Laughs on the menu at Faulty Towers dinner show

Expect the unexpected at the hilarious Faulty Towers Theatre Restaurant, which is coming the Hervey Bay RSL this month.

This globe-trotting show, which returns to the Hervey Bay RSL on May 12 and 13, is selling out in places like Sydney Opera House, Raffles Singapore and London's West End.

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant and are served by Basil, Sybil and Manuel, pretty much anything can happen - especially with two-thirds of the show improvised.

The fun starts as guests wait to be seated, then hurtles along in a tour de force of gags, shambolic service and a 1970s-style three-course meal.

Born in Brisbane in 1997, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a fully immersive, highly improvised and site-specific piece of comedy theatre that continues to be acclaimed around the world by audiences and critics alike.

It opened a residency in London's West End in 2012 and continues there still, ranking consistently high in TripAdvisor's top London theatre listings.

