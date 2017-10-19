Laughter and tears as hundreds pay tribute to Trevor Cecil

TEARS were shed at the Brolga Theatre on Thursday as the life of Maryborough's Trevor Cecil was honoured.



But there was also laughter as the crowd was told humorous stories about the beloved community leader, who was known for his infectious laugh.



Mr Cecil died unexpectedly on Saturday after he suffered a stroke.



His family were by his side to say farewell during his final hours.



As well as his personal accomplishments, of which there were too many to list, hundreds of people gathered to share stories about their time with Mr Cecil.



His 18-year-old granddaughter Isabelle gave a moving eulogy for her beloved grandfather, sharing with fellow mourners how special he was and how much he would be missed.



She told those gathered that her grandfather was born to Charlie and Edna Cecil on October 16, 1945 in Maryborough.



Nine years later his younger brother, Graham, was born.



When he entered the workforce Trevor was a salesman, selling some of the first televisions in the region.



Mr Cecil later entered the real estate industry and was the longest serving real estate agent in Hervey Bay.



He loved being part of the Maryborough Players, was an active member of the Granville Hockey Club and loved sailing, becoming an integral member of the Hervey Bay Sailing Club.



His mum tried to get him to learn the piano, but it was the saxophone that Mr Cecil fell in love with and played throughout his life.



Mr Cecil, who was named Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year in 2014, had three children, Alaina, Darren and Matthew.



Just days before he died, he met Matthew's baby son, Noah.



Isabelle said the family was grateful to Mr Cecil's long time friend Dellyse Harper for always taking care of him.



He had a giving nature and was involved in charity auctions, deeply committed to the Hervey Bay Rotary Club and helped out with the annual Ambulance Goods Wheel every Christmas.



He was also a passionate member of the Maryborough Clay Target Club.



Mr Cecil was determined to create an annual race up the Sandy Strait, and so the Bay to Bay Yacht Race was born. He was a member of the Fraser Coast Anglican College foundation, with the principal of the college, Leisa Harper, also paying tribute to Mr Cecil during the service.



Arnold Home from Pialba Masonic Lodge, Bill Donnelly from Hervey Bay Rotary Club and Geoff Harper from Hervey Bay Sailing Club also told their memories of Mr Cecil.



One of the most moving moments of the funeral came from Dave Exton, who played Amazing Grace on Mr Cecil's saxophone as a slideshow of photos was played.



The Maryborough Brass Band performed hymns from the orchestra pit during the service.

