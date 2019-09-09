Laverty dedicates Queen of the Karts win to fellow kart racer

QUEEN OF THE TRACK: Dakota Laverty slides her kart in front of Kyle Price on the Maryborough circuit earlier this season

QUEEN OF THE TRACK: Dakota Laverty slides her kart in front of Kyle Price on the Maryborough circuit earlier this season Brendan Bowers

SPEEDWAY KARTS: Dakota Laverty won the Maryborough 2019 Queen of the Karts on Saturday night.

Laverty dedicating her win to friend and rival Ashleigh Moller who is recovering in hospital from surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Karts racing all displayed 'Stay Strong 44 Ashleigh Moller' stickers in support of her.

"Dakota and Ash have been friends and rivals for a long time,” Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said.

Laverty visited Moller in hospital earlier this week.

She finished ahead of last year's winner Larissa Manning and Brooke Collins.

The night featured 102 drivers in 62 karts on the circuit competing in Queen of the Karts, sub junior karts and double trouble junior, all power and standard karts.

"Double trouble is a fun event with drivers having to change with other drivers during the race,” Moller said.

The racing highlight of the night was the double trouble standard feature race with winners Michael Harders and Scott Farmer trading places throughout the race with Shane Manning and Sam Gollschewsky.

Manning and Gollschewsky claimed the overall points win for the meeting over Harders and Farmer.

"It was great fun and great racing by both,” Moller said.

In the double trouble junior karts Mikayla Garcina and Tayla Stothard were victorious in both the feature race and points table.

In the sub-junior karts Nate-James Wood continued his recent good form with a win over Connor Smith and Cooper Flynn in the feature race.

Wood also finished the night as points leader.

In the all power division it was Sam Nucifora and Justin Draper who crossed the line first ahead of James Eddie and Aaron Prosser.

Nucifora and Draper also won the points battle ahead of Steve Mergard and Liam Niblock.

"It was just a great night of speedway kart action for everyone,” Moller said.

Speedway karts will return to the Maryborough track on October 26 for the Queensland titles.