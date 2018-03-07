Law leads Pirates to second with top-quality golf

TOP QUALITY: Maryborough's Kate Law helped power the Pirates to second overall.

TOP QUALITY: Maryborough's Kate Law helped power the Pirates to second overall. Valerie Horton

MARYBOROUGH's Kate Law produced her equal best 18-hole performance as she led an East Carolina University fightback at the River Landing Classic.

Law, the daughter of Maryborough Golf Club professional Kevin Law, is into her third season at the Greenville, North Carolina, university, where she studies accounting and competes on the golf team.

She finished tied fourth at the three-round, River Landing Classic at Wallace, North Carolina, but she could have threatened eventual victor, Rutgers' Emily Mills, had she had a better first round.

Law finished the first day tied 64th after she scored 80, but rounds of 67 - her equal lowest 18-hole total - and 68 allowed her to charge to fourth overall, which was her fourth career top 10 finish.

She led led the league in birdies (13), was equal first in par four scoring, and was tied for sixth in par three scoring.

Her efforts, along with teammate Dorthea Forbrigd who finished tied eighth, allowed the Pirates to finish second for the second time this season.

The Heritage City product will next compete in an 18-hole match play at Wilmington, University of North Carolina, on Friday.

The team will then have a short break before the Briar's Creek Invitational at Charleston, South Carolina, which starts on March 19.

Law is on the track to fulfilling her dream of playing on the Ladies PGA Tour. She achieved major success before she left for the United States in 2015, with a Bargara Junior Girls Championship victory and two Australian Interstate Series Championships, and represented Australia at the Youth Olympic Festival in 2012.