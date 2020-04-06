Menu
Pialba Bowls Club - Trevor Allwright, Geoff Westall and John Walker having a roll in 2019.
Life

Lawn Bowls included as exercise

BRENDAN BOWERS
4th Apr 2020 9:22 AM
LAWN BOWLS: Our local bowling greens may not be crowded due to the pandemic but you just might see a few bowlers from time to time sending a bowl towards the kitty.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer advised last week that people can play lawn bowls as it is considered physical exercise, but only:

  • on their own
  • with a family group who live in the same house
  • with no more than one other person, who they don’t ordinarily live with, if they practise social distancing.

This information applies to other outdoor sporting-based activities such as golf and tennis.

The CHO recommendation remains that if you’re over 60, you should remain at home.

A spokesperson from the Piabla Bowls Club advised that if you fit the criteria of being under 60 years of age you are able to have a roll-up.

A roll-up is basically practice only and players would need to bring their own mat, jack and bowls.

Social distancing would also need to be in place at all times.

The clubhouse will remain closed as per the government restrictions.

