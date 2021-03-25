Lawyer for father accused of killing baby son withdraws

Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw who was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2, 2020.

Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw who was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2, 2020.

The lawyer for the father charged with killing his baby son has withdrawn from the case because of funding issues.

Ayden Jedd Bradshaw is facing one count each of murder and causing grievous bodily harm over the death of Beau Bradshaw between June 1 and 5, 2020 at East Mackay.

The six month old had spent the morning at the beach with this family on June 2, 2020, before an ambulance was called to a Beverly St home that afternoon where the little boy was found unresponsive.

Baby Beau was flown to Townsville but tragically died. His organs were donated.

More stories:

'Creepy': Tradie caught grasping the wrong tool on the job

'She's a thief': Mackay mum's 'sophisticated' scam

Mackay detectives have alleged Beau suffered traumatic brain and other internal injuries resulting in his death.

He was flown from Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville that night and later died on June 4 - his organs were donated.

Mr Bradshaw appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link when the case was mentioned.

The court heard the full brief of evidence had been provided and the case was awaiting a further committal mention and instructions.

Mackay man Ayden Bradshaw is charged with murder over the death of his son Beau Frank Bradshaw.

Macrossan and Amiet's Steven Hayles, who was listed as Mr Bradshaw's lawyer, told the court there was an "issue with funding" and he had to withdraw as solicitor on the record.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan granted leave.

"You understand that Mr Hayles can't act for you anymore," Ms Hartigan said to Mr Bradshaw, who replied, "Yes I understand."

"What are you going to do next?" Ms Hartigan asked.

The court heard Mr Bradshaw had put in an application for Legal Aid the day before.

More stories:

Prolific drug trafficker's 10-year jail term slashed

Businessman charged with interstate child sex crimes

Six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw died in June 2020.

"The reality is, it is unlikely anything is going to happen in the next month," Ms Hartigan told Mr Bradshaw.

The court heard the application would need to be processed, Mr Bradshaw appointed a lawyer, who would then need to read the brief of evidence for the case.

Matters were adjourned to next month for committal mention and Mr Bradshaw will appear via video link.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons