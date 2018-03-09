Lawyer says bail conditions too troubling for drug offender

A LAWYER has presented his client, who makes regular appearances in Fraser Court courts for drug charges, as a victim of the system saying bail conditions imposed on her gave her too much trouble.



Mellesa Kathleen Ruby Togo breached bail four times last year after charged with 10 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to 18-months jail last month for those charges in the Maryborough Supreme Court, immediately released on parole.

The Scarness woman's bail conditions required her to report three times a week, which is a norm for bail orders.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said this was "onerous", meaning inconvenient, for his client.

"She was subject to a fairly onerous reporting regime, of three times a week," Mr Isles said, explaining why she failed to report on the number of occasions.

After glancing at her rap sheet, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted Togo had a history of breaching bail.



Togo escaped with a $200 fine for the bail breaches.

